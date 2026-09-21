This issue asks why main-line steam survived longest in North West England and revisits the final days of British Rail steam in 1968. Two features assess the legacy of Railway 200, exploring whether its success can inspire more ambitious public engagement and revealing how the popular Inspiration exhibition train progressed from concept to completion. John Heaton records the performance of Castle No. 5043 during its historic journey to Tyneside, while Gordon Pettitt’s diaries recall the challenges of managing Liverpool Street during the early 1980s. Also covered are possible Class 350s for Northern, HS2’s future, the main-line steam ban and South Wales’ new tram-trains.