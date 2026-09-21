This issue examines the launch of Great British Railways’ new livery as another major operator returns to public ownership. A special feature celebrates the 100th Combined Volume, tracing the history of the locomotive-number books that inspired generations of enthusiasts and honouring Ian Allan and Peter Fox. John Heaton rides in the cab of an Avanti Class 805 Evero to assess its performance along the North Wales Coast, while Gordon Pettitt’s memoir continues with his post-national-service career. Film fans can also enjoy the return of a beautifully restored The Titfield Thunderbolt. Steam, freight, heritage, rolling-stock and international reports complete the issue.