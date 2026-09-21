This issue celebrates 75 years of the Talyllyn Railway, the pioneering volunteer-run line that helped launch Britain’s railway preservation movement. John Heaton compares the performance of three LNER-designed locomotives tackling the demanding climb to Shap, while another feature traces the fall and revival of Newquay’s Atlantic Coast Line terminus. The opening instalment of respected railway manager Gordon Pettitt’s memoirs recalls his modest beginnings and early career. Current coverage includes the reopened Camp Hill passenger line, restoration of a split-box Class 37, TransPennine’s Class 185 fleet and developments affecting freight and Great British Railways, supported by steam, heritage, operations and international news.