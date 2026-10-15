WINTER SKILLS SPECIAL: Make this your most magical winter in the mountains with The Great Outdoors' skills special featuring 10 pages of insider tips from the pros at Glenmore Lodge. Dodge slips, spot hazards, identify avalanche threats, and cope better with the cold.

Plus, kit up with gear reviews from Britain's most experienced kit testing team and learn what not to do with two epic trail tales of misadventure - from Mountain Rescue on the Scottish Watershed to surveillance and arrest for espionage on a frozen Siberian river.

Elsewhere, get 19 mapped winter walking routes featuring nights out under the Aurora, carol singers, Christmas ghosts, strolling Santas and rather a lot of beer in our round-up of festive hikes full of comfort and joy. Plus, so much more inspiration and advice to help you get outdoors this winter.