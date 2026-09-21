The Great Outdoors October 2026 looks ahead to the future of outdoor adventure while celebrating wild places and inspiring journeys. Features include an exploration of how AI, climate change and sustainability could reshape hiking, a three-week solo expedition through grizzly country in Canada’s Yukon, a walking escape in Austria’s Zillertal Alps and a guide to Scotland’s little-visited Galloway Hills. The issue also presents Gear of the Year awards, woodland walks, motivation science, mountain rescue insights and outdoor skills advice.