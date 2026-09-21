This issue reconnects walkers with the natural world. Tristan Gooley explains how to read tracks, plants, weather, sunlight and other outdoor clues, while Steph Wetherell explores Orkney’s rich birdlife, ancient history and island landscapes. Lizzie Shepherd reveals the extraordinary beauty hidden in small and easily overlooked subjects, and a leading conservationist shares insights from two decades studying elusive snow leopards. The magazine also investigates the environmental impact of industrial-scale renewable energy in the Scottish Highlands. Gear reviews cover waterproof jackets and midlayers, while seven Wild Walks combine memorable summits with expansive sea views across Scotland, England and Wales.