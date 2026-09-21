Water shapes this issue, from Jim Perrin’s affectionate portrait of the River Wye to Tim Gent’s immersive exploration of Dartmoor’s rivers. Further afield, Richard Hartfield tackles the spectacular Via Alta Vallemaggia through the Swiss Alps, while Julia Clarke combines a Scottish summit day with the restorative warmth of a sauna. A practical health feature draws valuable lessons from walkers’ real-life emergencies, and the equipment team tests one-person tents, hiking shoes and versatile outdoor clothing. The issue also includes seven water-themed Wild Walks, ranging from Highland lochs and Lakeland tarns to waterfalls and remote pools, offering refreshing inspiration for late-summer adventures.