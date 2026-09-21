This issue is an invitation to make the most of long summer days, with a collection of epic human-powered adventures designed to fit different timescales. Follow a rapid 630-mile journey along the South West Coast Path and an ambitious expedition into Tajikistan’s spectacular Fann Mountains. Experts from Glenmore Lodge share valuable skills for safer, more enjoyable days in the hills, while the gear section reviews hiking apps, large-capacity backpacks and the latest outdoor clothing. Seven inspiring car-free walks range from Highland summits to Welsh peaks, complemented by a mountain portrait, environmental insight and plenty of ideas for planning an unforgettable summer adventure.