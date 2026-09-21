The Great Outdoors magazine has been provided outdoor enthusiasts with ideas, inspiration and the best gear reviews in the industry for over 40 years.<?xml:namespace prefix = "o" ns = "urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:office" />

Britain's original outdoor magazine is packed full of stunning photography, top class writing and brilliant walking and backpacking routes, along with authoritative gear reviews from the country's most experienced team of testers and essential skills advice from highly qualified outdoor instructors.







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