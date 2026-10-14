The Farmers Mart October/November 2026 explores the people, businesses and innovations shaping agriculture across Northern England. Features include visits to Wray House Farm, Windleden Farm, Rudland Farm and Gamsworth Farm, highlighting diverse livestock, arable and diversification enterprises. The issue also examines ATV and quad bike selection, rare and traditional livestock breeds, farm building maintenance, machinery developments, livestock health, forage resilience and practical advice for improving productivity and profitability.