This issue celebrates the finest of northern farming, beginning with the champion livestock and record crowds of the Great Yorkshire Show and the 150th anniversary of the Driffield Show. Ian Hutchinson reflects on rebuilding after foot-and-mouth and establishing a thriving organic Ayrshire dairy herd, while three generations of the Shipley family mark 50 years of preserving and exhibiting Leicester Longwool sheep. Sarah Roberts and Nick Hughes explain why homebred pedigree Limousins are central to the future of their Lotherton herd, and Richard Fairburn shares his family’s approach to quality beef, sheep and arable production. Practical coverage also addresses farm security and essential building maintenance.