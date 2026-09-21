This issue profiles farming businesses combining tradition, conservation and fresh thinking. Lawrence and Jennie Tatlock describe leaving city careers to pursue regenerative farming, sheep keeping and sustainable agritourism at Eastfield Farm. At Long Bank Farm, the Price family balances organic dairy production and Dalesbred sheep with conservation in the Forest of Bowland. Rebecca Mountain and Lewis Yates share their ambitions for a growing pedigree British Blue herd, while Adam Ogden’s family demonstrates how enthusiasm for agriculture can inspire a younger generation. Expert guidance also examines what livestock farmers should expect from a trusted veterinary partner and how to secure flexible, appropriate farm finance.