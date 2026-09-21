This issue meets three farming families embracing change while remaining rooted in agriculture. Marcus Sutton describes swapping Warwickshire for Yorkshire and developing a successful mixed farm and earthworks business, while John Houseman explains how robotic technology transformed life at his dairy and beef enterprise. Will and Emma Louise Emmott reveal how a meat-box venture complements Gunthwaite Hall’s established Jersey herd. The magazine also previews two landmark agricultural events: the 150th Driffield Show and the Great Yorkshire Show, with its thousands of animals, demonstrations and networking opportunities. Machinery coverage introduces Siromer’s MK75 tractor and practical improvements across the company’s range.