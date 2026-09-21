This issue visits some of Yorkshire’s most enterprising farming families. James and Nicola Waterhouse celebrate 25 years at Fourth Milestone Farm as James becomes president of the Ayrshire Cattle Society, while the Broadwith family explain how long-term customer relationships underpin their potato, cereal and beef operation. At Shaw’s Farm, home-grown wheat is being transformed into stone-milled flour, and Espersykes Farm reveals an ambitious diversification project centred on new padel courts. Practical business features examine the importance of choosing the right tractor and selecting reliable spreading equipment, highlighting power requirements, lifetime costs, dealer support, efficiency and dependable performance during demanding agricultural seasons.