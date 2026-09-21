The Farmers Mart is a monthly, tabloid-size, magazine that covers from Leicester up to and including the Scottish Borders.

Regular Features include; Farms, Cattle, Dairy, Arable, Pigs, Sheep, Machinery & Equipment, Young Farmers, Farm Buildings, Property, Industry News, Crops, Livestock, Breeding, Events and Contractors & Classified.

As well as these standard and special features there are always up to 10 features on specific farms and farming businesses, this is what makes The Farmers Mart different and a title that is kept and read.