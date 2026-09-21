When is the right time to buy a smallholding – the answer might surprise you!: Freezer free food preservation, the old methods revisited; A vet’s guide to footrot in sheep; Time for tupping – buy, rent or breed your ram? Preview of the Scottish smallholding; Grazing licences for church yards; how not to waste your Halloween pumpkins; The impact of extreme weather on poultry; Choosing chicken breeds to suit you perfectly; A buying guide to the MF 65, over 65 years old and still desirable. Make the most of autumn – visit the Honey Show.