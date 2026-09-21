The Country Smallholder September 2026

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What's in the issue

This issue puts native livestock in the spotlight, exploring the mighty history of Soay sheep, the financial value of British pig breeds and responsible end-of-life management for pigs. Readers can also learn about goat intelligence, summer parasites in lambs and the diverse enterprises found on city farms. Seasonal features cover harvesting honey, coping with a dry garden, making sloe gin and blackberry wine, and producing autumn dishes from potatoes and foraged fruit. Poultry coverage includes routine health checks, feather-friendly feeding, colourful egg businesses, modern hybrids and the striking Appenzeller Spitzhauben, while a Welsh Borders property provides smallholding inspiration.