This issue puts native livestock in the spotlight, exploring the mighty history of Soay sheep, the financial value of British pig breeds and responsible end-of-life management for pigs. Readers can also learn about goat intelligence, summer parasites in lambs and the diverse enterprises found on city farms. Seasonal features cover harvesting honey, coping with a dry garden, making sloe gin and blackberry wine, and producing autumn dishes from potatoes and foraged fruit. Poultry coverage includes routine health checks, feather-friendly feeding, colourful egg businesses, modern hybrids and the striking Appenzeller Spitzhauben, while a Welsh Borders property provides smallholding inspiration.