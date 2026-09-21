This issue celebrates self-sufficient living with the story of a man who spent a year eating what he produced, alongside advice on biosecurity, livestock showing and preserving the harvest. Meet the Cotswold sheep with its celebrated “golden fleece”, explore the history of harnessed goats and learn how to prevent devastating flystrike. Poultry features include feeding for healthy egg production, summer waterfowl care, respiratory health, bantam bedding and the challenges of breeding pure birds for exhibition. There is also guidance on choosing a polytunnel, growing unusual edible crops, helping wild birds through hot weather and selecting the right knapsack sprayer.