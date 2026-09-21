This issue helps aspiring smallholders prepare for livestock, with guidance on what to arrange before animals arrive and profiles of Gotland sheep, rare English goats and the remarkable Chillingham cattle. Practical features cover goat bedtime routines, dairy-cow udder health, flystrike, integrated pest management and choosing suitable bantams. Poultry keepers can learn about summer care, red mite, the pecking order, duck domestication, in-ovo sexing and making more money from eggs. Elsewhere, discover the benefits of joining a beekeeping club, switching to modern battery tools and protecting yourself with appropriate insurance, plus inspiring ideas for land-based living in Northumberland.