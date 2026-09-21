This issue is packed with practical seasonal advice, from exhibiting pedigree pigs and shearing alpacas to handling minor goat ailments and protecting poultry from foxes and respiratory disease. Growers can learn how to spread their cropping risks, make the most of their vegetable plots and preserve a summer glut of soft fruit. There is also an assessment of the latest Rare Breeds Survival Trust Watchlist, guidance on farm vending machines and an exploration of ragwort’s conflicting roles. Further features cover broody bantams, Pilgrim geese, strong eggshells, expanding an apiary, traditional lacemaking and finding a family smallholding on the Worcestershire borders.