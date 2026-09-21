This issue considers what truly makes a classic, comparing authentic period machines with retros, replicas and modern restomods. Its star attractions include a magnificent Beart Manx Norton with significant racing connections, the handsome overhead-cam Humber 350 and the almost-forgotten AER motorcycle. A period Ariel Square Four road test and contemporary impressions of the Humber 350 Sports add historical perspective, while a classic tour through France brings a taste of adventure. Readers can also enjoy coverage of the inaugural Still Kicking festival, archive photographs, expert favourites from former Motor Cycle journalist Bob Currie and the beginning of an intriguing new workshop project.