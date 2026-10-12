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The Classic MotorCycle

The world authority on motorcycling history and historic motorcycles. The bikes, the people, the passion.

What is The Classic Motorcycle?

Welcome to The Classic MotorCycle, a lavishly illustrated celebration of legendary machines, riders and associated events. The magazine features the finest motorcycle photography, both period and modern, alongside detailed reports combining historical accuracy with an eye for nostalgia. Drawing on an archive stretching back to 1903, The Classic MotorCycle provides an unparalleled insight into more than a century of motorcycle designs, development, riding, competition and much more. 

Why you should subscribe...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.

The Classic MotorCycle

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£52.99
33% saving
£4.42 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
36 issues / one off payment
£162.99
31% saving
£4.53 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
24 issues / one off payment
£110.99
30% saving
£4.62 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£27.99
29% saving
£4.67 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
12 issues one off payment
£58.49
26% saving
£4.87 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.60 an issue
£5.60
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Single Issues
The Classic MotorCycle single issues
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The Classic MotorCycle products
Guides & Specials
The Classic MotorCycle guides and specials
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The Classic MotorCycle books

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The Classic Motorcycle Magazine Binder
From £13.99

Guides and Specials

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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