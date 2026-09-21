Ducati takes centre stage in this issue, led by a beautifully used 750 Sport and the arrival of the legendary 750SS racer for the road. There is also a convincing 750SS lookalike, a journey back to Ducati’s earliest powered two-wheeler and a celebration of the marque’s diminutive sub-100cc machines. Beyond Bologna, readers will find an off-road AJS, a mysterious early De Dion-powered motorcycle and behind-the-scenes access to Bonhams’ Stafford sale. Reports from the Banbury Run and Tenterden provide plenty of event action, while the MZ project finally hits the road alongside archive photography, technical features and colourful motorcycling history.