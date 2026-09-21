This issue explores a fascinating selection of rare, remarkable and occasionally unconventional motorcycles. Highlights include the prototype Featherbed-framed Norton twin, a delightfully old-fashioned 1926 Douglas and an Australian-market Velocette Sportsman. The magazine also revisits the extraordinary experiment of attaching rockets to a speedway bike and reprints a period test of an accomplished Rudge. Readers can enjoy comprehensive coverage of the Stafford show and Bonhams sale, along with the ELK event at Ardingly, classic competition machines and Bob Currie’s personal favourites. Archive racing images, the continuing MZ project, practical engineering insight and Roy Poynting’s thoughts on “barn finds” round things off.