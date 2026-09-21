This issue celebrates motorcycling ingenuity with a tribute to off-road legend Jeff Smith and a close look at the Australian-built, BSA-inspired Emu V-twin superbike. Elsewhere, discover the finest James lightweights, an unusual vintage James V-twin and a beautifully preserved early Pierce-Arrow. There is also coverage of the returning Flight of the Pioneers event, a classic Ariel road-test reprint and reflections from magazine founder Bob Currie. Restoration enthusiasts can follow the latest developments in the MZ project, while archive photography, technical insight, readers’ letters and the concluding story of George Todd’s racing Bantams complete a packed edition.