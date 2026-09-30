South East Farmer October 2026 explores the challenges and opportunities facing farming across the South East following a hot, drought-affected season. Highlights include a profile of Claygate Farms and its ambitious diversification plans, preparations for the National Fruit Show, strategies for blackgrass control, dairy producers navigating volatile markets, and investment in agricultural education at Plumpton College. The issue also covers livestock health, rural crime, regenerative farming, machinery, land opportunities and industry news.