South East Farmer September 2026 is dominated by the impact of severe drought across the region and the farming sector’s response. The issue examines new government support measures for water security, reservoir development and the Sustainable Farming Incentive, while exploring concerns over climate resilience, food production and future land use. Features include the South of England Farming Conference, ploughing match previews, fruit industry developments, innovative wildflower seed production, farm business advice, livestock health guidance and rural property news.