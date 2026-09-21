This issue explores the many ways farming connects people, food and the countryside. At Mudchute City Farm, discover how a remarkable working farm beneath the towers of Canary Wharf introduces urban communities to agriculture and nature. Reports from the Kent County Show, Fruit Focus and Groundswell capture the latest ideas, innovations and debates shaping the industry, while fifth-generation grower Tom Berry discusses Brenley Wine and his plans to graft Chardonnay onto Bacchus vines. Further coverage examines the Government’s Farming Roadmap, new trade opportunities and reproductive performance in livestock, complemented by expert opinion, rural legal guidance and the latest land and farms on the market.