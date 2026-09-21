This issue combines farming tradition with forward-looking innovation, beginning with a report from the South of England Show, where livestock, vintage machinery and rural heritage meet the industry’s future. Visit Kingcott Dairy near Staplehurst to discover how one family has built a thriving lower-input business producing award-winning artisan cheese and selling raw milk directly from the farm. Fruit coverage previews Niab’s research at Fruit Focus and considers the prospect of apple trees resistant to canker, while expert advice explains how correct soil pH can deliver major fertiliser savings. Also included are updates on SFI and ADOPT funding, livestock heat stress and rural property.