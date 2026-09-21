This issue looks towards brighter horizons for agriculture, reporting on an inspirational South East Future of Farming conference and examining why farmer-led knowledge exchange matters across the High Weald and beyond. A visit to Tyler’s Ground reveals how a former East Sussex farmyard has become a restaurant, market garden and local food hub. Current affairs coverage tackles the debate over glyphosate, nutrient-neutrality schemes and the pressures facing sheep producers, while expert columns address livestock, legal and rural business matters. Readers can also explore a 12-page selection of farms and land for sale, including Adisham Court Farm, alongside reflections on fruit growing.