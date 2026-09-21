This issue celebrates the optimism of spring while examining the opportunities and challenges facing South East agriculture. Visit Everflyht Vineyard in East Sussex to discover its regenerative approach and newly launched sparkling wine, and meet Southern Farmers, the 1,200-member buying group helping agricultural businesses secure better prices and wider support. The spring property review surveys the latest farms and rural holdings coming to market, while veterinary advice focuses on managing breeding bulls for productivity and longevity. There is also coverage of rural crime, the future of Thame Farmers Auction Mart, agricultural education and the pressures affecting British apple and pear growers.