South East Farmer has been published since 1982, South East Farmer is the region’s favourite farming magazine. 45,000 farmers, growers and allied traders read the magazine each month in the counties of Kent, Sussex, Essex, Surrey, Hampshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Available in print and online, we proudly cover all types of farming in the area, with regular features on Arable, Fruit, Vegetables and Livestock, as well as covering newsworthy topics. We keep farmers informed on the latest industry trends and on matters they need to know. Popular monthly features include: Editor’s Farm Visit, Rural Property, Farm Construction, Legal Issues and Market Reports.



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