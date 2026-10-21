Ships Monthly November 2026 explores the modern and historic maritime world with features on Finnlines’ innovative Superstar ferries, the classic liner Monterey, 40 years of fast catamaran services between Portsmouth and Ryde, and Trinity House flagship THV Patricia. The issue also examines developments in global navies, the Manchester Ship Canal’s busy past, the paddle steamers of Dresden, Red Funnel ferries, maritime preservation projects, ports, cargo shipping and vessels from around the world.