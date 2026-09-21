This issue charts the changing maritime world, from Disney Cruise Line’s expanding global fleet to Britain’s renewed success exporting naval vessels. Cold War features uncover the dangerous submarine contest beneath the Arctic ice and the strategic role of Holy Loch, while maritime history revisits the dramatic 1939 scuttling of the liner Columbus. Readers can also explore Malta’s varied ferry fleet, the essential work of aggregate dredgers and the unusual ships that transport livestock across long distances. Alongside these in-depth features are newbuild reports, cruise and ferry developments, cargo and naval news, worldwide ship photography, readers’ letters and reviews of the latest maritime books.