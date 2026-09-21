This issue marks 60 years of Ships Monthly with a special guide to 60 significant Royal Navy vessels, spanning HMS Dreadnought to today’s aircraft carriers and submarines. Ferry enthusiasts can discover the story of Sealink’s four Saint-class ships, while classic liner coverage revisits Holland America’s sisterships Ryndam and Maasdam. Further features explore Shetland shipping, 1980s traffic on the Scheldt, Aberdeen’s hard-working supply vessels and Fowey’s long association with china clay exports. Rare shipyard photography provides unusual views from the 1960s, complemented by the latest cruise, ferry, naval and cargo news, readers’ letters and ships photographed around the world.