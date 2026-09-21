This issue explores maritime power, history and passenger shipping, led by an in-depth profile of China’s rapidly expanding navy and its growing global influence. Step aboard the restored Scottish-built steamer Yavari on Lake Titicaca, revisit HMS Howe’s wartime career and remember life aboard Ellerman liners. Cruise enthusiasts can trace Transvaal Castle’s transformation into Carnival’s Festivale, while ferry coverage celebrates 100 years of the Portsmouth-Fishbourne route and the busy Mediterranean scene. There are also evocative memories of 1980s Scheldt shipping, specialist cable-laying vessels, worldwide ship photography and the latest developments across ferry, cruise, naval and cargo fleets.