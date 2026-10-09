Sea Angler November 2026 explores the changing face of UK sea fishing, from Swansea Bay’s remarkable bonito boom to the growing number of Dover sole appearing in Morecambe Bay. Features include tactics for finding fish around current seams and eddies, float-fishing methods for squid, rough-ground masterclasses, targeting rays and bass, bluefin tuna championship coverage, lure-fishing advice, tackle reviews and practical lessons on reading tides, marks and conditions to improve catches from both shore and boat.