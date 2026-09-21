This issue celebrates adaptability, experience and rediscovering the joy of sea fishing. James Batty shares hard-earned lessons from 50 years of bass fishing, while leading anglers reveal how they turn disrupted plans and difficult conditions into memorable catches. Learn to beat the heat, get more from mackerel as a versatile bait, refine leaders and rig details, and organise your shore setup efficiently. Boat features range from dependable Poole Harbour sport to tope, shark tagging and the importance of tiny temperature changes. Plus, discover the Catchwise survey findings, Garmin LiveScope, shore rods, lifejackets, smart tackle, Irish adventures and expert Q&A.