This issue is full of clever ideas for making every trip count, beginning with refined plaice tactics, shore jigging for hard-to-reach bass and a practical reset for anglers stuck in a rut. Learn how pop-up baits can boost bites and why “chunking” groundbait draws fish close, then compare flowing and knocker rigs in a revealing boat test. There is also a step-by-step bridle rig for livebait, advice on tub gurnard, thornback rays and sandy beaches, plus adventures from Norway and County Kerry. Add surf-rod testing, black-bream essentials, boat gadgets, expert Q&A and tips for sharing boat ownership.