This issue is packed with practical ways to improve your sea fishing, from analysing successful bass sessions and targeting spring specimens to finding Bristol Channel fish on lighter tackle. Discover a breakthrough method for catching gilthead bream on lures, learn when casting closer can produce bigger bass, and sharpen your float-fishing and wader-safety skills. Boat anglers can explore deep-water freefall jigging, pollack tactics and a memorable Weymouth wreck trip, while small-boat owners get seven tips for cutting fuel costs. Plus, there are expert answers, coaching advice, tackle tests, big-bass essentials, Irish adventures and the latest Sea League action.