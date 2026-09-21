Sea Angler magazine is essential reading for the true followers of the beautiful art, covering deep sea boat action through to shore fishing. Sea Angler brings together the complete package providing reviews of the latest tackle and exclusive offers for the world's best brands, as well as engaging the biggest names in the sport to provide you with their tips and tricks to catch the best fish!

Covering the seas around Britain and all the fish that inhabit them, Sea Angler is the best-selling sea fishing magazine in the UK. Whether it is baits, rigs, rods, marks, tackle or other equipment you are interested in, you’ll stay abreast of saltwater fishing with Sea Angler magazine subscription.



Sea Angler is published 13 times a year, every four weeks, and has a cover price of £4.50.

