Scootering November 2026 celebrates every corner of scooter culture, from custom engineering and classic restoration to rallies, racing and touring adventures. Highlights include the X-Men-inspired Vespa P200E custom, a road test of the new Lambretta J125, the remarkable story behind the first Indian-built GP200 sold in the UK, and features on rare accessorised Lambrettas, scooter racing, and long-distance touring on a Royal Alloy GP350. The issue also reports from Mersea, W.o.T., Flatlanders and Donny Hunters rallies.