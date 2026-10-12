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Scootering Magazine

The best custom scoots, the best advice and the best practical and technical features. What else would expect from the world's best scootering mag?

What is Scootering Magazine?

Welcome to Scootering, your indispensable guide to everything that makes scootering a way of life. The best customised and restored scoots are presented in glorious detail - along with owner interviews, tech specs and stunning photographs that reveal every carefully crafted feature. We also delve right into the heart of the scene with rally and event reports from across the UK (and beyond), while also included are handy buyer's guides, product and music reviews, interviews with the movers and shakers of the music scene, readers' scoots, top maintenance and restoration tips and oodles of scooter nostalgia. 

Why subscribe to Scootering Magazine?

Get every issue delivered straight to your door (or device) with FREE postage and big savings on the cover price. It’s quick and easy to subscribe, and our team is ready to get you started—whether you’re joining for the first time or renewing your deal.

Exclusive Subscriber Perks!

Scootering Archive Access – Dive into 10+ years of back issues online, FREE for all subscribers.

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