What is Scootering Magazine?

Welcome to Scootering, your indispensable guide to everything that makes scootering a way of life. The best customised and restored scoots are presented in glorious detail - along with owner interviews, tech specs and stunning photographs that reveal every carefully crafted feature. We also delve right into the heart of the scene with rally and event reports from across the UK (and beyond), while also included are handy buyer's guides, product and music reviews, interviews with the movers and shakers of the music scene, readers' scoots, top maintenance and restoration tips and oodles of scooter nostalgia.

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