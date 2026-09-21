Scootering October 2026 celebrates every aspect of modern scooter culture, from stunning customs and engineering innovation to rallies, history and long-distance adventures. Highlights include the Princess Diana-inspired Lambretta The People’s Princess, the beautifully executed Plurimus custom, a road-going Rotax-powered Lambretta race engine, the remarkable Earls Court Lambretta story and extensive Isle of Wight Rally coverage. The issue also explores Royal Alloy’s future plans, custom showcases, tuning, technical advice, racing, buyer’s guides and vintage market trends.