This issue celebrates Vespa’s 80th anniversary with extensive coverage from Rome and an epic 3,500-mile journey across six countries to reach the festivities. Custom-scooter history comes full circle as Li’l Deuce Scoot completes its final evolution, while the Viking-inspired Sons of Valhalla demonstrates decades of detailed engineering and artistry. Industry visits explore Aztec Oils and the motorsport expertise behind DEA Vespa tuning, with further features covering DDK Airbrushing and Royal Alloy’s limited-edition off-roader. The issue also debates the preservation of Lambretta history, follows a Series 2 custom rebuild and profiles veteran racer Keith Terry alongside the latest BSSO action.