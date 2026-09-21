This issue showcases a beautifully detailed Paul Smith tribute scooter, blending sharp British style with expert custom workmanship. Rally coverage captures the sunshine, music and atmosphere of the Big 7 National, while a rain-soaked European Vespa adventure heads to Ostend. Polini’s endurance team celebrates a double-class victory in Spain, followed by a closer examination of its PX engine casings. Further customs include the football-inspired 1919 Peacock and a look back at the influential True Spirit scooter with creator Dez Askil. Readers can also explore Royal Alloy’s electric range, specialist scooter transport and the restoration of a legendary Lambretta sidecar outfit.