This issue celebrates Spirit Walker with a spectacular tribute marking 40 years since the influential custom scooter first appeared. Rally adventures take a newly rebuilt Vespa Rally 200 to Kelso, while the VMSC Extravaganza and Veteran Vespa Club gathering provide more scenes from a busy season. Technical and industry features visit Sassin Motorsports and Polini’s Italian headquarters, continue the custom Vespa build and profile talented HobNob Racepaints. Readers can also discover a stunning Series 1 Lambretta, the Road Runner custom and Modfather Clothing’s modernist style. Further coverage includes auction news, readers’ machines, garage projects, classic scooters and BSSO racing.