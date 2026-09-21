This issue welcomes Italjet back to the UK with a striking new range of performance scooters, including the Dragster twins and Roadster 400. Custom features showcase a Twiggy-inspired modern Lambretta, the musically themed Armonica Elettronica and an extravagant Glööckler Vespa. Rally coverage captures Scarborough’s season-opening National and Worthing’s Custom Scooter Show, while Vespa Brunch celebrates its 25th anniversary. The custom-build series reaches the crucial reassembly stage, and Richard Baker recalls breaking the legendary 100mph Lambretta barrier. Further highlights include Lambretta Club USA, SMW Paintwork, BSSO racing, workshop updates, readers’ scooters and modern buying advice.