Railways Illustrated November 2026 celebrates the modern railway scene with a major feature on the past, present and future of the Class 60 fleet, including DC Rail’s newly repainted 60022 Ingleborough. The issue covers the history of BR’s pool and sector allocations, West Highland Class 37/4 operations in the 1980s, major heritage railway events, preservation developments, new rolling stock orders, main line charter operations, Network SouthEast commemorations and the latest railway modelling news.