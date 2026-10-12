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Railways Illustrated

The best coverage of today's railway scene.

What is Railways Illustrated?

Railways Illustrated is the monthly magazine devoted to British railway enthusiasts, delivering the best trackside coverage of the modern rail scene. Each issue contains in-depth news, features and views in addition to reviews, events diary, preservation and much more. Railways Illustrated tackles the issues affecting today's enthusiasts, heritage and modern railway industries alike, as well as providing objective reviews of railway books, DVDs and models. 

Why subscribe to Railways Illustrated?

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.

Railways Illustrated

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£53.99
32% saving
£4.50 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
36 issues / one off payment
£162.99
31% saving
£4.53 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
24 issues / one off payment
£110.99
30% saving
£4.62 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£27.99
29% saving
£4.67 an issue (incl. postage)
12 Month Subscription
12 issues one off payment
£59.99
24% saving
£5.00 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.60 an issue
£5.60
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Single Issues
Railways Illustrated single issues
Merchandise
Railways Illustrated products
Guides & Specials
Railways Illustrated guides and specials
Books
Railways Illustrated books

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Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



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